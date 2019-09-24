PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake resident will pay $1,000 in fines for striking a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an argument earlier this year.
Danielle L. Hubbard, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. She pled no contest to one count of third-degree assault and a second count of obstruction of a peace officer. Both charges are Class I misdemeanors.
Hubbard had originally been charged with a Class IIIA felony of third-degree assault of a peace officer. The state agreed to reduce that charge in exchange for her plea of no contest.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Beaver Lake residence just before 1 a.m. on March 15 for a report of a physical disturbance. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said they found an intoxicated man covered in mud knocking on a door of a house. The person had been trying to get back in the home after he had been kicked out.
Deputies learned the homeowners had escorted the man off the premises for damaging their property. Authorities learned the man had caused approximately $800 worth of damage to a door and other items in the house.
Sunde said Hubbard was at the scene and tried to leave when deputies arrived. Authorities told her she had to remain at the home because she had witnessed the incident. Sunde said she yelled at the deputies and used several obscenities toward them.
Hubbard continued to be uncooperative and resisted an attempt by deputies to lead her back to the main portion of the home. She then smacked a deputy in the face and began kicking and fighting them. Deputies detained her and placed her in a CCSO vehicle before returning to their investigation.
Sunde told the court the state had reached a plea deal with Hubbard after consulting with the homeowners. He said the residents had received full restitution from Hubbard and the other man for the property damage. He said that factored into the state’s recommendation of $500 fines for Hubbard on each charge.
Defense attorney Glenn Shapiro also asked the court to issue fines. She said his client was remorseful for her actions.
“This was an aberration for her,” Shapiro said. “This has weighed on her mind for several months.”
Judge Michael Smith said he was hesitant to issue only monetary fines for the charges. He said he would follow the recommendation from Sunde after hearing the factual basis in the case.
“I have some concerns about this, but I’ll take the state’s explanation for their decision at face value,” Smith said.
Hubbard will pay a total of $1,000 in fines. Smith also ordered her to pay all court costs.