Local woman pleads guilty to drug charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman admitted Monday morning that she had been involved in drug-related activities at her apartment.

Amanda N. Svajgl, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Plattsmouth police went to Svajgl’s apartment on Main Street on Sept. 16. Svajgl said she and her boyfriend had been in an argument earlier that night. She felt her boyfriend and an unknown woman were in the area, but police found no evidence of anyone else near the apartment.

Johnson said Svajgl repeatedly called police to come to her apartment on Sept. 17. The final call came at 4 a.m. when she asked them to check for her boyfriend. She felt he was still in the area.

Officers entered the apartment and saw a glass pipe with residue in plain view. A field test revealed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers used the glass pipe as evidence to secure a search warrant. They found two scales with white residue on them in the apartment. They also found a handwritten piece of paper that Johnson referred to as “a drug note.” The paper included names of people and the amount of drugs each person was requesting to buy.

Svajgl was arrested and taken to Cass County Jail. She began a pre-trial release program but took off her electronic monitoring device because she was pregnant. She was arrested a second time on Nov. 8 and has remained in Cass County Jail since then.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce Svajgl’s bond amount from its current level of $70,000, 10 percent. She requested a pre-trial release bond because Svajgl had enrolled in an inpatient treatment program. She said a bed was available for her at the treatment facility. The treatment program will last for a minimum of 90 days.

Judge Michael Smith said he would reduce the bond in order for Svajgl to obtain treatment. He ordered her to wear an electronic monitoring device while she was at the facility. She will return to Plattsmouth on March 7 for her sentencing hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.