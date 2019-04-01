PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water woman admitted Monday morning that she had committed her third drunk-driving offense in the past 13 years.
Monica L. Stander, 46, pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge during an appearance in Cass County District Court. She entered a plea to driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense in exchange for the plea. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss an infraction charge of possess/consume open alcohol container. There was no agreement regarding sentencing.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached Stander’s car at the intersection of 132nd Street and Hobscheidt Road north of Weeping Water on Oct. 29. The deputy saw Stander’s car parked on the side of the road at approximately 11 p.m. and stopped to see if she needed assistance.
Sunde said the deputy noticed Stander had slurred speech and showed other signs of impairment. She admitted consuming several alcoholic beverages before driving. The deputy arrested her after she took a preliminary breath test.
Stander took a chemical breath test later that evening at Cass County Jail. The chemical test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .177.
Sunde said Stander had committed two previous DUI offenses. She was convicted of the first offense in October 2006. The second DUI took place in January 2011. Both earlier DUI incidents happened in Sarpy County.
Stander remains free on bond. The court set a sentencing date of June 3.