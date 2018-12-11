PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new physical therapy clinic in town with many services perhaps not offered in other such clinics, according to its owner.
There’s also another special feature about Witte Physical Therapy, Dr. Dan Witte said.
“I do take pride in that we are the only locally owned and operated clinic in Cass County,” said Witte, who resides in Louisville. “That’s something I’m proud of.”
Witte Physical Therapy, located at 205 S. 23rd St., Ste. 1, just north of the Eagles Club, opened for business this past Monday. This is his second clinic in the county, the other being in Louisville.
According to Witte, any joint in the body can cause pain.
“We’re trained to treat every joint in the body,” he said. “We address the pain by addressing the cause of the pain.”
This could come from poor standing or sitting posture or harmful lifting mechanics, according to Witte.
“We try to teach them proper standing and sitting posture and lifting mechanics. We try to make sure what causes the pain doesn’t happen again.”
All clients receive home instructions at the start of their visits with him, followed by more with any needed changes at the conclusion.
Though it can vary, most people with these types of pain will need to see a physical therapist one to three times a week for several weeks, Witte said.
“Once you’re better, you’ll get a comprehensive program to hopefully not see you again for that specific pain,” he said.
His equipment for treatment includes a treadmill, a weight machine with free weights, a trampoline or “rebounder” as he calls it, plus an arm/leg bike.
Besides the normal physical therapy treatments, Witte offers massage therapy, functional dry needling, vestibular treatment for balance and dizziness, an on-staff pediatric physical therapist whose specialty is working with children with non-orthopedic issues, and a service known as graston that helps improve soft tissue healing.
Aquatic therapy that involves water and land therapy is also available through the use of both clinics, including the water portion at Louisville. That means they can do the land therapy in Plattsmouth, he said.
“They have the ability to move back and forth from the facilities to meet their needs,” Witte said. “Some clinics have all these services, some don’t.”
At the start, Witte will discuss with the clients the costs and how much their insurance will cover.
“We do offer cash pay services.”
Witte is a graduate of Creighton University's Doctorate of Physical Therapy program and became an orthopedic clinical specialist, among just 6 percent of all physical therapists around the country to be a clinical specialist, as well.