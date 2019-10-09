PLATTSMOUTH – Motorists who drive on Ninth Avenue have no doubt noticed a smoother ride.
That’s because an overlay project there has just been completed.
“It’s long overdue,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
The project involved the milling and a 2-inch asphalt overlay on two separate segments of that road – the first was from Lincoln Avenue to Ninth Street, the second being from Clinton Street to just west of Scott Street.
The City Council on Monday evening approved the final amount of $105,439 for the work from Oldcastle Materials Midwest Co. (doing business as) Omni Engineering Co. of Omaha.
“We took money from the East Main project because of flooding and moved up the Ninth Avenue project and did that,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.
In other news, the council approved the mayor’s appointment of Elizabeth Glup as the city’s interim recreation director until a permanent director can be found. She is replacing longtime director Mike Lennen who accepted a position in Papillion.
“I have lived here 16 years,” Glup told the council. “I appreciate this opportunity.”