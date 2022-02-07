Longtime public defender to step down

PLATTSMOUTH - E. Michael “Mike” Slattery, who has been the Cass County public defender for 30 years, will not seek re-election.

That office is up for election this November.

Slattery will finish out this last year of his latest term.

“I was appointed in 1992 and then elected in 1994, the first of seven terms,” he said.

Slattery grew up in Cass County and attended St. John the Baptist Elementary School, Plattsmouth High School and Creighton University’s business and law schools.

He was admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association in 1978 and opened a private law practice at the little white house formerly known as “Whimpey’s Burgers” on Chicago Avenue. Shortly after, he was approached to the role as deputy county attorney to prosecute misdemeanor and felony cases.

Later, he re-entered private practice, but interest in public service continued.

Slattery served as the chairman of the Second Judicial District (Cass, Sarpy and Otoe counties) Mental Health Board for several years.

In 1992, he was requested by the Cass County Board of Commissioners to open the first Office of Public Defender here. For several years he was the only attorney in the office providing indigent services for juvenile misdemeanor and felony cases.

"As a defender of the Constitution of the U.S. I believe everyone has a right to a fair trial, whether they are guilty or innocent,” Slattery said. “I will miss helping those less fortunate, but I must admit, it is a difficult job sometimes."

Over the years Slattery was a mentor to young attorneys in the law practice. All in all, he has been a public servant in excess of 40 years.

He and wife, Barb, owner of Slattery Vintage Estates, have three children; Jessica, a foreign service diplomat, Sarah, a chef and a Nebraska Legislature candidate, and Michael, an attorney in Kansas. Five grandchildren and an ornery German Wirehaired pup will keep him busy.

“I look forward to helping with the family business, Slattery Vintage Estates, and spending more time with my family and friends,” Slattery said.

