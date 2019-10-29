{{featured_button_text}}
Norm is leaving

Dan Henry, left, chairman of the Cass County Board of Commissioners, attended a social gathering on Tuesday for the retirement of Norm Shelton, longtime maintenance supervisor for the Plattsmouth/Cass County Law Enforcement Center.

PLATTSMOUTH – Norm Shelton has been the maintenance supervisor for the law enforcement center serving Plattsmouth and Cass County for a long time.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years and 10 months,” Shelton said this past Tuesday.

Today (Thursday) is his final day.

“I’m 71 and I want to spend more time with family and friends,” Shelton said during a social gathering with fellow employees on his retirement.

The Kentucky native, who lives with his wife south of Plattsmouth, has been in general maintenance 53 years, including 26 years in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’ve enjoyed it here,” Shelton said. “I’ll miss the people.”

Among those attending was Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Henry, who posed for pictures with Shelton.

