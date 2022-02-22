Lots of talent in this area, local artists said

PLATTSMOUTH – Local artists Doug and Leslee Wilkerson love to travel around the area and find interesting things out there on the landscape.

When they find them, they’ll stop and take pictures for Doug to create paintings from.

Their camera has been quite busy.

“We’re fascinated by silos and barns that have been forgotten,” Leslee said. “We’ve taken a lot of local pictures. We think there is such beauty in Nebraska.”

The Wilkersons, owners of Wilkerson Art Works in downtown Plattsmouth, were the featured speakers at Tuesday’s Brown Bag event at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

They opened their gallery at 601 Main St. in June of 2020, a year after Leslee retired as a 911 emergency communicator.

“I retired in 2019 and having my own art gallery was my retirement dream,” she said.

Both are painters. Doug’s specialty is landscapes and portraits, while Leslee enjoys painting flowers. Together they created nearly 175 works of art.

They opened their studio not only to display their talents, but also to bring an appreciation of art to the community, Leslee said.

What’s more, they wanted a working studio.

“So people who don’t think they are creative can learn to be creative,” she said.

They hold lessons and since their opening, the Wilkersons have had some 150 students, Doug said.

“It’s also a teaching studio, to bring out the inner artist in everybody,” Leslee said.

Local artists have displayed their talents there.

“There is a lot of local talent,” Leslee said. “We featured five local artists last year. Our aim is to get them exposure.”

Their gallery features a wall dedicated to local artists.

Their next reception for a visiting artist is on Friday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will feature the works of Don Belik, titled “A Life in Landscapes.”

Early in his life, Belik discovered oil painting, which evolved into a passion for landscapes, the Wilkersons said.

Belik has conducted more than 400 classes in venues throughout southeast Nebraska, including Southeast Community College Continuing Education. Since 2008, 4,638 students have participated, according to the Wilkersons.

There will be other receptions for area artists down the road, Leslee said.

“We do have artists lined up through this August.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.