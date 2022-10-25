Lots of treats in downtown Plattsmouth Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – No trick to it, just lots of treats.

It’s the annual Halloween on Main this Friday afternoon in downtown Plattsmouth with activities starting at 3:45 p.m. in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.

The event is sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

“Everything starts and ends in the entertainment plaza,” said Misty Stine, association president.

The crowning of this year’s Snow Queen starts things off at 3:45 p.m. This year’s honor goes to Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Society Museum, Stine said.

Then, at 4 p.m., all the little ghosts and goblins with their parents or guardians will begin their candy journey at the plaza and go west along Main Street up to the museum, 646 Main St., then back down the other side of Main, continuing south to the museum’s open air facility east of Third Street, then back to the plaza.

Some will start their candy journey on the south side of Main Street, while others will be directed to start on the north side. Members of the Lions Club will handle traffic control.

A part of this annual event involves local merchants in Halloween attire while handing out candy.

Once the treat or treaters return to the plaza, a costume judging contest will take place, according to Stine.

Awards will be given out in five Best Costume categories – age 2 and under, 3 to 5, 6 to 12, 12 and older and group/family.

Members of One Life Church will sponsor a pumpkin decoration event beginning at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the first of three Legends and Lanterns – Victorian Ghost Walk tours will begin where participants will walk to a series of places for ghost stories.

Tours will also begin at 8 and at 9, Stine said. All three tours are sold out, she said.