Louisville approves distillery regulations

LOUISVILLE – Zoning regulations in Louisville now contain language that involves operating a distillery or a micro distillery.

This came about after an individual approached Mayor Rod Petersen inquiring about such operations, according to City Clerk Dee Aries.

“It had never been addressed in the zoning regulations,” she said. “We had brewery and micro-brewery regulations, but nothing about distilleries. We decided to get advice from our city planners and they suggested the wording.”

According to the wording that was approved by the Louisville City Council at a recent meeting, a micro-distillery is defined as a facility which produces by distillation spirits for consumption, the sales and distribution of which are subject to regulation by the Nebraska State Liquor Control Board, and produces fewer than 100,000 gallons of liquor annually. On and off sales of liquor is allowed on the premises, subject to state regulations.

A distillery is defined as a facility which produces by distillation spirits for consumption, the sales and distribution of which are subject to regulation by the Nebraska State Liquor Control Board, and produces more than 100,000 gallons of liquor annually. On and off sales of liquor is allowed on the premises, subject to state regulations. Uses that are clearly incidental to the production of spirits are allowed, and accessory uses to a distillery are allowed.

The zoning regulations go on to state that conditional use permits are required for micro-distilleries in B-1 (highway business district) and B-2 (central business district).

Micro-distilleries and distilleries are permitted in I-1 (light industrial district), while a permitted use permit is required in I-2 (heavy industrial district).

Despite this new language added to the zoning regulations, nobody has come forth seeking a building permit for such operations, Arias said.

