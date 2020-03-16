Louisville-area man escapes injury in train accident

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville-area man escaped injury over the weekend when his vehicle hit a moving train after he fell asleep behind the wheel.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a call from BNSF Railway was received by Cass County Communications at 1:47 a.m. Sunday advising of a crossing signal malfunction in the area of Walnut Street in Louisville.

A sheriff’s deputy in the area determined that the malfunction was actually a gate that had been struck by a vehicle and broken off.

A closer examination of the area revealed broken vehicle parts to the west of the crossing along the tracks, indicating the vehicle had also struck a train, Brueggemann said.

Neither the train nor vehicle were present at the time. The deputy was able to determine that the vehicle in question was either a 2014 or 2015 Ram pickup.

Deputies were able to follow a fluid trail south from the scene. A deputy located a possible trail in the Prairie Ridge subdivision east of Cedar Creek, but did not observe a vehicle outside.

A day shift deputy checking the area again located a damaged Ram pickup in the garage of a residence in that subdivision.