Louisville-area man escapes injury in train accident

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville-area man escaped injury over the weekend when his vehicle hit a moving train after he fell asleep behind the wheel.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a call from BNSF Railway was received by Cass County Communications at 1:47 a.m. Sunday advising of a crossing signal malfunction in the area of Walnut Street in Louisville.
A sheriff’s deputy in the area determined that the malfunction was actually a gate that had been struck by a vehicle and broken off.
A closer examination of the area revealed broken vehicle parts to the west of the crossing along the tracks, indicating the vehicle had also struck a train, Brueggemann said.
Neither the train nor vehicle were present at the time. The deputy was able to determine that the vehicle in question was either a 2014 or 2015 Ram pickup.
Deputies were able to follow a fluid trail south from the scene. A deputy located a possible trail in the Prairie Ridge subdivision east of Cedar Creek, but did not observe a vehicle outside.
A day shift deputy checking the area again located a damaged Ram pickup in the garage of a residence in that subdivision.
Contact was made with Dennis Friggins, 54, of rural Louisville, who admitted to striking the gate and passing train in his 2014 Ram pickup.
Friggins claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to striking the gate and train. Friggins was not injured in the collision, Brueggemann said.
Airbags were not deployed and seatbelts were in use.
Friggins was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and released, Brueggemann said.