Louisville bridge qualifies for federal money

  • Updated
bridge story

Last November, Louisville officials held ceremonies for a new bridge on Sixth Street over Mill Creek. However, the bridge is only temporary. Recently, city officials learned that a permanent bridge has qualified for funding under a national infrastructure bill. Construction could start in 2024, according to Mayor Rod Petersen.

 Timothy Rohwer

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville City Council this week was expected to take action for a permanent bridge on Sixth Street over Mill Creek.

“We have to sign an agreement with the state that will start the ball rolling,” said Mayor Rod Petersen.

Action on a new bridge comes less than one year after a one-lane bridge costing around $325,000 was installed, though only on a temporary basis.

Ceremonies took place last November for that bridge that replaced one that was condemned in 2020.

“It took just five days to assemble,” Petersen said at the time.

Less than a year later, the community was notified that a new, permanent bridge has qualified for funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“It’s 100 percent funded from the federal government,” Petersen said.

Just how much the new bridge will cost has not yet been determined, he said.

Construction could start in 2024 following design work and other pre-construction matters, Petersen said.

On another topic, the council recently amended the city’s ordinance on fees for city services by requiring a fee of $75 (minimum of three hours) when the city’s rescue squad goes out on stand-by duty, such as at football games or concerts/special events.

In the past, there was no such fee for this service. The change was made at the request of the rescue squad.

