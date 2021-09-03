Louisville celebrates homecoming parade on Friday

LOUISVILLE – Hundreds gathered on the curbs and sidewalks along Main Street in downtown Louisville on Friday afternoon to view this year’s Louisville High School Homecoming Parade.

And, while it wasn’t longest parade ever, it did feature the football players, the cheerleaders and the king and queen candidates for this time-honored tradition observed by schools nationwide.

There was music by the school band with some of the other school athletes cheering the crowd on for the big game later in the evening against Nebraska City.

It concluded with the local volunteer fire and rescue squads displaying their loyalty for the home team.

