Louisville couple gets approved for Rain-Ready project

PLATTSMOUTH – Let’s think about spring.
Not a bad idea what with all the snow around.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District last year introduced the Rain-Ready Landscapes Program providing 50 percent of the landowner’s cost for certain green practices in their landscapes, up to $2,000.
Landowners within this NRD, other than Lincoln that has its own program, can install best management practices, such as rain gardens and bio swales for filtering pollutants from rainwater. These practices also slow down the flow of storm water, which decreases erosion and keeps sediments out of streams and lakes.
This program, a revamp from an earlier one, debuted last March, said Tracy Zayac, the NRD’s stormwater/watershed specialist.
Zayac said the program started off slowly probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but interest seems to be growing.
“I’ve had several calls about it, so the interest is out there,” she said. “It will grow.”
A Louisville couple, Dan and Rebecca Heun, was recently approved for this program for a rain garden, she added.
“They are the second homeowners in this program,” Zayac said.
Rain gardens are a natural way of slowing the flow of rain water, she said.
“It controls where it goes and filters out nutrients, such as fertilizers,” she said.
Bio swales are long, shallow depressions that feature the same kind of plants grown in rain gardens, Zayac said.
After moving into a Louisville subdivision some time back, the Heuns realized there were water control issues on their property, particularly standing water during rain storms. The soil didn’t seem to absorb water well, Rebecca said.
After hearing of this program, the couple inquired and met the eligibility requirements.
At its meeting last week, the NRD’s Board of Directors approved their application for a $2,000 grant to install a rain garden on their property, the first of numerous projects planned.
“We’re excited to be able to develop the backyard,” Rebecca said. “This is new to us and we’re working with a landscaper in Omaha.”
Their garden will be 20 feet by 25 feet.
“It’s quite a large one,” she said.
While their plan is to create the garden this summer, the Heuns have already come up with specific plants for the garden. These include Carex Everillo Golden Sedge Grass, Carex Everest Sedge Grass, Calamagrostis acutiflora Karl Foerster Feather Reed Grass, plus others, and various perennials.