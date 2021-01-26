Louisville couple gets approved for Rain-Ready project

PLATTSMOUTH – Let’s think about spring.

Not a bad idea what with all the snow around.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District last year introduced the Rain-Ready Landscapes Program providing 50 percent of the landowner’s cost for certain green practices in their landscapes, up to $2,000.

Landowners within this NRD, other than Lincoln that has its own program, can install best management practices, such as rain gardens and bio swales for filtering pollutants from rainwater. These practices also slow down the flow of storm water, which decreases erosion and keeps sediments out of streams and lakes.

This program, a revamp from an earlier one, debuted last March, said Tracy Zayac, the NRD’s stormwater/watershed specialist.

Zayac said the program started off slowly probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but interest seems to be growing.

“I’ve had several calls about it, so the interest is out there,” she said. “It will grow.”

A Louisville couple, Dan and Rebecca Heun, was recently approved for this program for a rain garden, she added.

“They are the second homeowners in this program,” Zayac said.