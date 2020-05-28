Louisville elementary students become published authors

LOUISVILLE – The computer game Minecraft allows people to build positive worlds with their keyboards, laptops and creativity.
Louisville students in Kristi Holl’s elementary school classes have accomplished the same feat with their pencils, work ethic and imagination.
Children in fourth and fifth grades became published authors this spring when they produced a book filled with their own stories. Students worked on writing individual tales throughout the school year and compiled them into classwide manuscripts. They picked up individual copies of their fourth-grade and fifth-grade books in early May when the publishing company delivered them to Louisville.
Holl said she was thrilled with the response of the young Lions to the yearlong project. She said they learned important lessons about responsibility, cooperation and perseverance as they were creating their valuable souvenirs.
“There are so many benefits to the students!” Holl said. “First of all, they take their writing seriously from day one. They want to improve because they know that they will be putting their story into a book at the end of the year.
“Another benefit is that writing becomes relevant to them. They are writing for a purpose. They are able to share their writing a lot throughout the year and they love the feedback they get from their peers. Then to see their stories in a published book is pretty exciting. Some of their stories are well over 10,000 words!”
Holl has been working with famous author Mark Cheverton for the past four years in her classes. Cheverton has been on the New York Times Best Seller List and has penned 27 novels using the theme of the game Minecraft. He has sold nearly two million copies of his books, which have been translated into 20 languages and published in 31 countries.
“Mark Cheverton is absolutely amazing!” Holl said. “He has always done this for free and is available whenever we need him. Students will send their stories to him throughout the year. He posts all of them on his website and sends a personal message back to them about things they are doing well and things they can work on.”
Cheverton said he has enjoyed helping Louisville students with their stories. He communicates with them from his home in New York through online technologies such as Skype and Zoom. He also provides writing tutorials, tips on story selection and encouraging messages to each member of the classes.
“It’s been an incredible experience to work with Kristi and her students over the years,” Cheverton said. “I was a public school teacher for 15 years, teaching high school math and physics, and it was always challenging to teach kids who didn’t want to learn.
“But with Kristi’s students, it always seemed to be the opposite. These kids want to write and as a result, they’re super attentive, ask really good questions and want to improve their stories. So it was the highlight of my day to Skype with Kristi’s class and talk about their stories.”
Louisville students begin the year coming up with story ideas for their books. The subjects of their tales have to be school-appropriate, but they have a large amount of leeway for their main characters, plot selection and writing style. Holl said most students in this year’s classes chose fiction or fantasy narratives for their part of the publication.
Cheverton said he has seen a great deal of growth from students as they move from fourth to fifth grade. He has enjoyed watching them become more sophisticated writers during that timespan.
“I see kids in the fourth grade start out with very short stories and simplistic plots, but as they learn from Kristi and me and my writing tutorials, the complexity of their stories increases as does the length,” Cheverton said. “When they hit fifth grade, they’re incredible writers and their stories are getting longer and more advanced.”
Holl holds individual conferences with each student during the year to work on their writing strategies. While she is doing that, others watch online lessons from Cheverton to gain additional help.
Holl and Cheverton gave students additional freedom by letting them choose the front cover, title, acknowledgements and write-up on the back cover for their grade’s book. Students in fourth grade picked a front cover that featured an artistic purple lion and “World’s Outstanding 4th Grade Stories” as the title. Fifth-grade students selected a front cover with a natural photo of a lion and “Class of 2027 5th Grade Stories” as the title.
When Holl and Cheverton began working on getting the stories published, the book of fourth-grade tales was six inches by nine inches in size and 265 pages long. When they did the same thing with the fifth-grade stories, their original book length was 728 pages. The book had so many pages that the publishing company said they couldn’t physically print it, so Holl and Cheverton had to change its size to eight inches by ten inches.
“Three of the fifth-grade stories were over 16,000 words long and more than 25 pages in length,” Cheverton said. “Fifth graders writing almost 20,000 words – talk about growth. I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that.
“These kids now have a love of writing. They will be better writers in school, and research shows that kids who are better writers will also be better readers.”
Holl said school administrators and board members have been generous in their support of the writing project. Louisville Board of Education provided funds to give each student their own copy of their book. They have also allowed Nebraska author Jeff Kurrus to visit the school once a month for 90-minute instructional sessions on writing.
Holl said she believes Louisville students will continue building on their writing skills as they become older. Those literary abilities will help them construct positive worlds in their future careers.
“These kids are truly amazing writers and I am so proud of them!” Holl said.
