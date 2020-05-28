Louisville elementary students become published authors

Holl has been working with famous author Mark Cheverton for the past four years in her classes. Cheverton has been on the New York Times Best Seller List and has penned 27 novels using the theme of the game Minecraft. He has sold nearly two million copies of his books, which have been translated into 20 languages and published in 31 countries.

“Mark Cheverton is absolutely amazing!” Holl said. “He has always done this for free and is available whenever we need him. Students will send their stories to him throughout the year. He posts all of them on his website and sends a personal message back to them about things they are doing well and things they can work on.”

Cheverton said he has enjoyed helping Louisville students with their stories. He communicates with them from his home in New York through online technologies such as Skype and Zoom. He also provides writing tutorials, tips on story selection and encouraging messages to each member of the classes.

“It’s been an incredible experience to work with Kristi and her students over the years,” Cheverton said. “I was a public school teacher for 15 years, teaching high school math and physics, and it was always challenging to teach kids who didn’t want to learn.