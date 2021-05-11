Louisville firefighters receive thermal imager

LOUISVILLE – Louisville firefighters will have a new tool at their disposal when they tackle blazes in Cass County.
Louisville Volunteer Fire Department members accepted a new Flir K-Series thermal imaging system from the Louisville Fire and Rescue Auxiliary on Monday night. Auxiliary members purchased the system for just under $6,000 earlier this year. The gift will allow the department to have a thermal imaging system in each fire engine.
LVFD Fire Chief Jason McClun said firefighters were excited about having the thermal imaging system available for emergency situations. The department’s current thermal imaging tool is more than 20 years old and had become obsolete.
“It’s going to be a huge benefit for us,” McClun said. “The life safety aspect of it is something you can’t put a price on. We’re very grateful to the auxiliary for this gift.”
McClun said the system will allow department members to scan for fires or embers that could be contained inside walls. This will allow them to determine if any danger is present inside structures. This will help them put out hidden fires before they spread outside the walls. It will also help prevent any unnecessary exploratory damage to walls if there are no fires inside them.
McClun said the thermal imaging system will be able to see through smoke-filled rooms. It will allow firefighters to learn if there are any collapsed holes in the floors of buildings, which will help them avoid those areas and prevent injuries.
The system will also be able to detect body heat. McClun said firefighters will be able to determine if any victims are still inside homes, which will allow them to save lives by rescuing people faster. It can also help them see if any fellow firefighters have fallen inside a structure.
“It’s a really good tool,” McClun said. “It’s definitely something that will help us save lives.”
Local volunteers formed the Louisville Fire and Rescue Auxiliary in 1977 and have helped the department in many ways since then. Candy McClun said she and fellow members Marjie Davis, Kristine Shera, Tricia Feyerherm and Lona Faubion decided to use proceeds from sales of this year’s auxiliary calendar to purchase the new equipment. She said she was grateful for the generosity of Louisville residents.
“The community was incredibly supportive this year,” she said. “We sold a lot of calendars to people.”
Jason McClun said auxiliary members hold several fund-raisers during the year in addition to calendar sales. These have helped them buy many types of tools and devices for firefighters to use in the field.
“There’s a lot of equipment here that we wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for the auxiliary,” McClun said. “They do a lot for us. We’re very fortunate to have them here.”