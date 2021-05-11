Louisville firefighters receive thermal imager

LOUISVILLE – Louisville firefighters will have a new tool at their disposal when they tackle blazes in Cass County.

Louisville Volunteer Fire Department members accepted a new Flir K-Series thermal imaging system from the Louisville Fire and Rescue Auxiliary on Monday night. Auxiliary members purchased the system for just under $6,000 earlier this year. The gift will allow the department to have a thermal imaging system in each fire engine.

LVFD Fire Chief Jason McClun said firefighters were excited about having the thermal imaging system available for emergency situations. The department’s current thermal imaging tool is more than 20 years old and had become obsolete.

“It’s going to be a huge benefit for us,” McClun said. “The life safety aspect of it is something you can’t put a price on. We’re very grateful to the auxiliary for this gift.”

McClun said the system will allow department members to scan for fires or embers that could be contained inside walls. This will allow them to determine if any danger is present inside structures. This will help them put out hidden fires before they spread outside the walls. It will also help prevent any unnecessary exploratory damage to walls if there are no fires inside them.