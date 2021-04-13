Louisville firm helps Make-A-Wish come true

OMAHA – A wish that came true.
And, a Louisville company helped make it happen.
When three-year-old Harlan Bergh returned from the Henry Doorly Zoo the other day with his family, there it was waiting for him, the thing he wanted for so long.
“He squealed with excitement, ‘My tree house,’” said his mother, Erin. “He loves to play outside and he’ll have many years of playing in his home in the backyard.”
“Yeah,” Harlan added.
Harlan was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder as a baby and being the tiny warrior that he is, he has already had two open heart surgeries. In fact, Harlan’s unique set of heart defects are one in 200,000.
But, that has never stopped him from being an energetic, outdoor-loving normal little boy.
The only thing missing was a place where Harlan and his brothers and friends could play games, go down a slide and even camp out overnight.
That’s where Make-A-Wish Nebraska and Timber Ridge Log Homes of Louisville came into play.
“We have a process where a child is referred to us for a wish,” said Emily Marston, marketing/events manager for Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
When a child is referred to Make-A-Wish, according to Marston, they must meet certain criteria to be eligible for a wish:
Diagnosed with a critical illness, i.e., a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that is placing the child's life in jeopardy.
Be older than two-and-a-half years and younger than 18.
Has not received a wish from another wish-granting organization.
“Once a child is approved for a wish, they are assigned wish granters who work with the child and the family to determine the child’s one true wish,” she said.
In Harlan’s case, it was to have his own treehouse.
A board member for Make-A-Wish then recommended Timber Ridge for the work.
“We build log homes, so that is how they got ahold of us,” said Dave Wedekind, company spokesman. “I believe it was last November when they contacted us. We built in our spare hours, here and there.”
Wedekind said the cedar wood house is 6 feet wide and 12 feet long and even features a loft inside.
To surprise Harlan, Timber Ridge staff installed the treehouse, on stilts, last Saturday while he and his family, who live in west Omaha, attended the zoo.
It’s called Moose’s Fort. Moose is Harlan’s nickname.
According to Marston, it’s the first treehouse wish in Nebraska.
“This wish is an once-in-a-lifetime experience for Harlan,” Erin said. “After all Harlan and our family has been through and will go through, this is such a blessing and privilege. We are honored and grateful for this amazing treehouse and the years of adventure that await Harlan in his own backyard.
“We could not be more excited and thankful to receive the first treehouse wish to be granted in Nebraska.”
Wedekind said, “We’re excited to do it for him.”