Louisville firm helps Make-A-Wish come true

When a child is referred to Make-A-Wish, according to Marston, they must meet certain criteria to be eligible for a wish:

Diagnosed with a critical illness, i.e., a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that is placing the child's life in jeopardy.

Be older than two-and-a-half years and younger than 18.

Has not received a wish from another wish-granting organization.

“Once a child is approved for a wish, they are assigned wish granters who work with the child and the family to determine the child’s one true wish,” she said.

In Harlan’s case, it was to have his own treehouse.

A board member for Make-A-Wish then recommended Timber Ridge for the work.

“We build log homes, so that is how they got ahold of us,” said Dave Wedekind, company spokesman. “I believe it was last November when they contacted us. We built in our spare hours, here and there.”

Wedekind said the cedar wood house is 6 feet wide and 12 feet long and even features a loft inside.