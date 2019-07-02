LOUISVILLE – Good news for kids – of all ages – who were waiting to enjoy the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area.
“It is up and running,” said Cara Pesek, public relations manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “It opened late last week.”
The playground, located on Lake No. 2, offers a climbing wall, monkey bars, various slides, a trampoline, launch pad and more. Pesek described it like a small Ninja Warrior course.
It was installed last summer as part of a new Venture Parks project bringing unique features to a select group of parks along the Platte River, including Louisville.
The pieces were deflated and stored away from water during the offseason to avoid flood damage, according to Pesek.
Admission is $18 for guests ages 13 and older and $13 for youth ages 6 through 12 for a 90-minute session. Sessions begin at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased there 30 minutes prior to each session. Children under 6 will not be admitted, and anyone using the floating playground must know how to swim.
Life jackets are required and are available there. Rental of the jackets is included with the admission. Lifeguards are on duty.
The playground is expected to be open through Labor Day, according to Pesek.