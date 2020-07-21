Louisville floating playground reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Hey, kids. Get out those swimming suits.

The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area reopened on Friday.

It’s part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state.

The playground, one of the only floating obstacle courses in the region, will operate at about half capacity, allowing 55 people access at one time.

“We are excited to restore this popular opportunity for outdoor recreation this summer,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson. “This is another progressive step in our agency plan to restore activities at the parks this summer.”

The playground will be open daily, except for Tuesdays, through mid-August. Admission is $18 for guests 13 and older, and $13 for youth ages 6 to 12 for a 90-minute session.

Sessions begin each day at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Children under 6 years old will not be admitted, and anyone using the floating playground must know how to swim.

A life jacket is required and rental is included with admission price. Jackets will be disinfected between users.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/FloatingPlayground.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.