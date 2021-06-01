Louisville grad to lead state technology group

PAPILLION – Technology in the schools has always been a passion for Jenna Krambeck-Reeh.

“Technology is a great way to communicate, collaborate, be creative,” the Louisville High School graduate said recently. “The sky is the limit with technology in the classroom.”

And, others in her field appreciate that passion.

A longtime member of the Nebraska Educational Technology Association, Krambeck-Reeh has been named its president-elect for the next year.

“I’ve been involved with the NETA before I started teaching,” she said.

The NETA is an organization with more than 7,500 members, she said.

The 2006 LHS graduate has been an educator for 11 years serving as a middle-level reading teacher, media specialist, and instructional technology facilitator in the Elkhorn and Papillion-La Vista Community School districts.

Krambeck-Reeh has also participated in numerous activities sponsored by NETA of which she has been a member for 14 years.

“We pride ourselves in supporting teachers year round,” she said.

As president-elect, her duties will involve aiding in the development of NETA.