Louisville High School says good-bye to 47 seniors

LOUISVILLE – There were smiles, tears and lots of hugs on Saturday afternoon as 47 seniors said good-bye to Louisville High School.
“Today is a special day,” said Brett Schwartz, high school principal, praising their dedication and effort in reaching this day.
“The amount of growth seen in this class was fun to watch,” he said. “I appreciate all of your hard work.”
Approximately $1.7 million in scholarships were awarded to members of this year’s class, Schwartz said.
The afternoon graduation ceremony in the school’s gym brought family and friends from near and far to hear student speakers, as well as viewing a brief look at each senior from childhood to the present during which time the grads one-by-one passed out flowers to loved ones.
One of the student speakers, Jennifer Katz, told her fellow graduates that the knowledge and experience they all received at the school should serve them well in the future.
She also urged them to “surround yourself with positive role models” and always make wise decisions.
The grads were told by Samantha Parrill that it’s not important how others view them, but how they view themselves.
Ashley Brock urged her fellow graduates to “live right now, focus on today.”
Prior to handing out the diplomas, Schwartz offered some advice for the graduates to live by in the future.
“Maximize your full potential and be grateful for what you have. Be kind to others and spread love everywhere you go.”
After the diplomas were handed out, the grads celebrated by throwing their caps into the air, then went outside for photos and congratulations with family and friends.
Barb Brock said of her granddaughter Ashley Brock’s graduation, “It’s a very special day. She’s beautiful inside and out.”
Ashley’s grandfather, George Peterson, came with four others from central Wisconsin for the event.
“She’s very smart, a very nice kid,” Peterson said.