Louisville holds Dynamite Pete Days

LOUISVILLE – A new event in Louisville sparked an explosion of smiles throughout the city during late July.
Several community groups sponsored the inaugural Dynamite Pete Days on July 24 and 25. The two-day celebration included multiple activities at spots across town.
Spokeswoman Kara Habrock said many Louisville residents wanted to create a festival that would help bring people together during a summer weekend. They came up with the idea of Dynamite Pete Days and chose to incorporate the popular Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show into the overall schedule.
“The Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public School Foundation combined forces to create an event to build community spirit and raise funds for scholarships and community betterment projects,” Habrock said. “Knowing that the Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show, sponsored by B.U.I.L.D., was already a well-known event, the committee decided to build around that, having events the night before and the morning of the car show.”
Habrock said organizers chose the event’s name from the local legend of Dynamite Pete. He worked in a rock quarry near South Bend and earned money by setting dynamite charges to blast rock loose from the ground.
According to the legend, Dynamite Pete was a hermit who lived in a cave near the Platte River. He raised his own food and refused to wear shoes. He would come to Louisville each August and play his violin at the town’s carnival and talent show, but organizers would always tell him to put on a shirt and shoes. He would refuse and play his violin as he strolled through the crowd.
Dynamite Pete Days began on the night of July 24 with a Food Truck Wars event in downtown Louisville. Judges declared the Sauced by Alfaro food stand as the winner of the Food Truck Wars competition. The Omaha-based cover band Velvet Crush later performed on Main Street while a beer garden took place.
The inaugural Dynamite Pete’s “Hill No!” five-kilometer and one-mile races happened Sunday morning. Adults participated in the 5K event and kids were able to follow the one-mile route.
The race began at the roundabout at the end of West 3rd Street by Louisville Public Schools. Competitors then traveled up and down steep hills in town.
Habrock said 41 adults competed in the 5K race and 15 children ran in the one-mile event. Jim Swoboda and Lori Jorn were the top male and female finishers and received crowns for their victories.
Louisville Volunteer Fire Department members also hosted a pancake feed on Sunday morning. Many people came to the fire station on Main Street to eat food and prepare for the upcoming car show.
“It was non-stop pancake-making to keep up with the runners finishing the race, the car show entrants arriving early to get a good spot and the general public who came out to support the LVFD,” Habrock said.
Fire department members hosted a water curtain contest in the early afternoon. The event took place in the parking lot of the fire station.
A craft/vendor fair also took place on the tennis courts in the downtown city park during the day. It lasted from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and featured artisans from across the metro area.
Habrock said organizers were pleased with the turnout for the initial Dynamite Pete Days. She said area residents would have a chance to enjoy explosive smiles again in the future.
“The committee plans to continue Dynamite Pete Days and is already making plans for next year,” Habrock said. “The goal is to keep it going and growing for years to come.”