Louisville holds Dynamite Pete Days

LOUISVILLE – A new event in Louisville sparked an explosion of smiles throughout the city during late July.

Several community groups sponsored the inaugural Dynamite Pete Days on July 24 and 25. The two-day celebration included multiple activities at spots across town.

Spokeswoman Kara Habrock said many Louisville residents wanted to create a festival that would help bring people together during a summer weekend. They came up with the idea of Dynamite Pete Days and chose to incorporate the popular Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show into the overall schedule.

“The Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public School Foundation combined forces to create an event to build community spirit and raise funds for scholarships and community betterment projects,” Habrock said. “Knowing that the Last Hot Sunday in July Car Show, sponsored by B.U.I.L.D., was already a well-known event, the committee decided to build around that, having events the night before and the morning of the car show.”

Habrock said organizers chose the event’s name from the local legend of Dynamite Pete. He worked in a rock quarry near South Bend and earned money by setting dynamite charges to blast rock loose from the ground.