LOUISVILLE – Louisville students and community members put an exclamation mark on Homecoming Week with many school activities Friday afternoon and evening.
The list of events began at 2:30 p.m. with the annual Homecoming parade. Hundreds of people lined Main Street to watch an event that featured many student and community groups.
Elementary and middle school students walked with their teachers from the school building to Main Street and sat on the curb to view the parade. Employees of downtown businesses and parents of children stood on the sidewalk to watch as well.
Members of Louisville High School volleyball, football and cross country teams and the Cass County Central softball team walked in the parade. The LHS marching band played the school fight song and LHS cheerleaders and dance team members waved to the crowd. Members of groups such as play production, Student Council and SkillsUSA either rode in floats or walked along the parade route.
Senior members of the Homecoming Court and class attendants rode in vehicles and waved to the audience. Homecoming Court members included Valerie Knott, Dylan Jones, Cassidy Niemoth, Jed McFarland, Katie Kerans, Coby Buettner, Faye Jacobsen and Clayton Buck.
Mira Fosmer and Everett Jones were freshman class attendants and Emi Rupp and Tyler Mackling were sophomore attendants. McKenzie Norris and Brayden Powell represented the junior class.
Everyone then walked to the high school stadium for a pep rally on the track and football field. The bleachers were packed with hundreds of students in grades K-12 for the 30-minute pep rally. The dance team and cheerleaders performed routines for the crowd, and senior captains of fall sports teams talked about their season successes.
Staff and students then took part in a relay race on the track. Each six-person team had to complete an obstacle course that featured several components. They had to complete a three-legged race, toss a hula hoop over another person, spin their head on a softball bat five times, carry an egg 20 feet with a spoon and carry a balloon with their knees.
The senior class won a close race against a team of staff members. Louisville Student Council leaders organized the relay race and gathered supplies for the event.
All of the seniors and class attendants were recognized at both the pep rally and Friday night’s football game. Students and residents then watched a postgame fireworks show at the football field. LHS Student Council members teamed up with Night Visions Fireworks and Main Street Bank to sponsor the fireworks presentation.
Homecoming Week ended Saturday night with the Homecoming dance and coronation ceremony. Coby Buettner and Faye Jacobsen were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.