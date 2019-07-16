LOUISVILLE – When members of the National Guard or Reserves go on lengthy deployments, managing their duties and time schedules at their place of work could become difficult.
The city administration at Louisville, however, doesn’t see it that way.
In fact, the city was recently honored for supporting employee participation in the Guard and Reserves.
Mayor Roger Behrns and City Supervisor Dan Henry were recognized by the volunteer group Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) earlier this month for being a Patriotic Employer, and for contributing to the national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.
A city statement of support was also signed by Behrns.
“We fully recognize, honor and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA); we will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage those employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve; we appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to employ guardsmen, reservists, transitioning service members and veterans; and we will continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families in peace, in crisis, and in war.”
Joel Jones, a city maintenance worker and a chief warrant officer in the Nebraska Army National Guard, nominated Behrns and Henry for hiring him and continuing to employ him despite a hectic Guard and Reserve schedule.
Jones is currently on deployment with the Guard, according to Behrns.
“Even though Dan’s and my name are on it, it’s really for the city,” Behrns said of the award.
There are advantages for having someone like Jones on the workforce, he added.
“We get a skilled, valuable employee from his experience for being in the Guard. It gives us an employee with the job skills we want,” Behrns said. “Joel is so good to work with. We make use of his knowledge and experience every way we can.”
Jones, a part-time employee, works many weekends when home from deployment, according to Behrns. This covers workloads when others are off duty.
“Joel jumps in on weekend work whenever needed,” Behrns said. “It keeps everybody happy.”