Louisville juvenile escapes injury in accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Louisville escaped injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Monday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:26 p.m. deputies from his department and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel responded to the scene west of Sixth Street on Nebraska Highway 66.

A Chevy Impala, driven by the juvenile, was traveling west on that highway when he lost control and entered the north side ditch striking several trees and a road sign causing both airbags to deploy, Brueggemann said.

There were no apparent injuries and after being checked over by rescue personnel, the juvenile was released to his family, the sheriff said. Seat belts were in use and speed was not a factor, he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.