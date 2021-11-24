 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louisville juvenile escapes injury in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Cass County Sheriff's Office

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Louisville escaped injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Monday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:26 p.m. deputies from his department and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel responded to the scene west of Sixth Street on Nebraska Highway 66.

A Chevy Impala, driven by the juvenile, was traveling west on that highway when he lost control and entered the north side ditch striking several trees and a road sign causing both airbags to deploy, Brueggemann said.

There were no apparent injuries and after being checked over by rescue personnel, the juvenile was released to his family, the sheriff said. Seat belts were in use and speed was not a factor, he added.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board member to step down early

Board member to step down early

PLATTSMOTH – Janet McCartney, who has served on the Cass County Board of Commissioners for the past 11 years, has announced she is stepping do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News