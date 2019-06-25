LOUISVILLE - Need a chicken coop or a dog kennel?
How about items from a “man cave?”
Of course, there’ll be lots and lots of family clothing to choose from, plus furniture, antiques and much more.
It’s the first-ever – or at least in a long time – community-wide garage sale event in Louisville this weekend starting Friday.
It’s sponsored by the Louisville Public Library, which will have a donation jar on hand at each sale site if shoppers want to throw in some money for the library.
“We decided this was a good idea to raise money for the library,” said Stacee Schmidt-Cottrell, a library board member.
What’s more, Louisville hasn’t had a community-wide garage sale in 12 or 13 years, she said, adding that people around town had wanted such an event.
Participants in this event paid the library $10, Schmidt-Cottrell said. In return, the library promoted their garage sales on signage of various kinds to let both residents and visitors know their locations. This included signs on the highways through town, plus local residential streets. Balloons are to be placed at the sites to help people find the locations, she said.
Deadline for the homeowners to participate was 5 p.m. Monday. As of Monday afternoon, prior to the deadline, 12 homeowners signed up for having garage sales, she added.
Items for sale, according to Schmidt-Cottrell, include “all kinds of antique and lots of household stuff,” furniture, dress and casual clothing , tools, a chicken coop, dog kennel, man cave items, plus items from a pre-school.
The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the homeowners operating their own sales and times.
Site maps will be available at the library, 217 Main St., the city office at 210 Main, or on the library website at LouisvilleNeLibrary.com.
“We figured this would be a good time to do it,” Schmidt-Cottrell said of the event.