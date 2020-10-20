Louisville man charged with DUI, train hits his car

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville man was arrested for drunk driving over the weekend, but is fortunate to be alive as the car he had been driving was plowed into by a train.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department at around 2:13 a.m. Sunday were dispatched to an area of Mahoney Road west of Louisville for a car vs. train accident.

A 1968 Mercury Cougar had become stuck on the tracks, and the train engineer said the train collided with the car at about 40 mph, according to Brueggemann. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, he added.

Deputies made contact with William Hay, 55, of Louisville, and the owner of the Cougar.

According to Brueggemann, Hay told a deputy he had high-centered his vehicle on the railroad tracks, and he had walked to the neighbors to get help.

The deputy determined that Hay appeared to be intoxicated. He performed a roadside sobriety exam on Hay, who failed all the tests, the sheriff said.

It was determined Hay was twice over the legal limit of .08.

Hay was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Cass County Jail. He was later released after posting $3,500 bond.

