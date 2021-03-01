Louisville man enters pleas in gunshot case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who shot his son twice during an argument pled no contest to a pair of felony charges Monday morning.
Clarence S. Moxey, 54, took part in a plea hearing on Class II felony charges in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to one charge of first-degree assault and a second charge of felony child abuse. Both charges carry a potential penalty range of 1-50 years in prison.
The state agreed to dismiss a Class IC felony charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony in exchange for the no contest pleas. Moxey also agreed to plead no contest to a juvenile court case in Cass County Court later this month.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to a house on East Park Highway in Louisville at 10:34 a.m. July 20. Emergency dispatchers had received a domestic disturbance complaint involving Moxey and a 16-year-old teenager. The deputy was able to de-escalate the situation and left the house at 11:21 a.m.
The deputy was returning to Plattsmouth to visit with Palm about the situation when he learned about a second incident at the house. He returned to Louisville after shots were fired at the residence at 11:32 a.m.
Palm told the court Moxey had shot his son with a small-caliber handgun in a hallway of the home. Palm said a witness was in her bedroom and reported hearing a gunshot. She left her room to investigate and found the teenager on the floor with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The witness then saw Moxey fire his gun a second time. The second gunshot struck the victim when he was on the floor.
A medical helicopter transported the 16-year-old to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Palm said the gunshot wounds met the legal definition of serious bodily injuries. The victim remained in the hospital for multiple days and was hospitalized again this past fall for his ongoing injuries.
CCSO deputies arrested Moxey and transported him to Cass County Jail. He has remained in jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent, since then.
Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of June 7. The later sentencing date will allow Moxey to resolve his pending juvenile court case before he is sentenced on the two felony charges.