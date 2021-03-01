Louisville man enters pleas in gunshot case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who shot his son twice during an argument pled no contest to a pair of felony charges Monday morning.

Clarence S. Moxey, 54, took part in a plea hearing on Class II felony charges in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to one charge of first-degree assault and a second charge of felony child abuse. Both charges carry a potential penalty range of 1-50 years in prison.

The state agreed to dismiss a Class IC felony charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony in exchange for the no contest pleas. Moxey also agreed to plead no contest to a juvenile court case in Cass County Court later this month.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to a house on East Park Highway in Louisville at 10:34 a.m. July 20. Emergency dispatchers had received a domestic disturbance complaint involving Moxey and a 16-year-old teenager. The deputy was able to de-escalate the situation and left the house at 11:21 a.m.

The deputy was returning to Plattsmouth to visit with Palm about the situation when he learned about a second incident at the house. He returned to Louisville after shots were fired at the residence at 11:32 a.m.