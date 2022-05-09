Louisville man hurt in Saturday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man was taken to an Omaha hospital from a single-vehicle accident Saturday night.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 7:25 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire and emergency medical crews, were dispatched to the accident on Oak Hill Road at 18th Street.

Kyle M. Hapgood, 20, was westbound on Oak Hill when he failed to negotiate the curve to northbound 18th, Brueggemann said.

Hapgood’s vehicle ran off the west side of the road, striking several trees and boulders. He was unrestrained and struck the steering column and windshield, Brueggemann said.

Hapgood was transported by the medical crews to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with serious injuries, Brueggemann said.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, the sheriff said.

