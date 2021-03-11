Louisville man hurt, signals out in Wednesday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A 51-year-old Louisville man was taken to an Omaha hospital on Wednesday evening from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 66.

The individual was identified as Clay W. Dickinson, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident also damaged an electrical power box for the traffic lights, which knocked out power to all of the traffic signals there. Those signals were still out as of 8 a.m. the next morning, the department said.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m.

A 2013 Lincoln MKX SUV, driven by Jackie S. Webster, 72, of Weeping Water, was traveling north on Hwy. 75 when she failed to stop at the red light at the intersection with Hwy. 66, according to Brueggemann.

Her vehicle struck a westbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by Dickinson, who had just entered the intersection, the sheriff said.

The collision caused Dickinson’s vehicle to hit that power box.