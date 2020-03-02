Louisville man injured when pinned under vehicle

LOUISVILLE - A 46-year-old Louisville man was taken by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital on Sunday after being pinned underneath a car while working on it.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a call for help came in 6:11 p.m. with Louisville Fire/Rescue, county medics and sheriff’s deputies responding to 125 Depot St. in Louisville for a man pinned underneath a vehicle.

Upon arrival, it was learned that Guy Carriger was changing oil in the driveway when the jack slipped out of place, pinning him underneath.

A juvenile in the home heard Carriger yelling for help and ran to a nearby business, who contacted 911.

Carriger was airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his condition as of Monday was unknown.

