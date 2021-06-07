Louisville man sentenced to prison for shooting son

A medical helicopter transported the 16-year-old to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. He remained in the hospital for many days for treatment of his injuries. He returned to the hospital this past fall and has continued to recover from internal injuries and scar tissue. Palm said the victim went to the hospital again this past week due to complications from his wounds.

CCSO deputies arrested Moxey and transported him to Cass County Jail. He has spent the past 323 days in jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.

Palm told the court Monday that Moxey was fully responsible for the events of that day. He said several other children would have testified that Moxey had previously talked about possibly using a gun. He said the decision-making was “abhorrent” because the victim posed no threat and was not carrying any weapons.

“It’s just unfathomable that he chose to get his firearm out and even point it at his son,” Palm said.

Palm asked the court to issue a sentence of 20-25 years in state prison on both charges. He asked that both charges be served at the same time as part of a plea agreement. He believed Moxey was remorseful for his actions, but he said there needed to be significant consequences for firing a handgun at another person.