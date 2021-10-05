Louisville Medical Center offers many inexpensive services

LOUISVILLE – One might say it’s just what the doctor ordered on what the community of Louisville needs.
It’s the Louisville Medical Center, now open at 227 S. Main St., and local folks are feeling good about it.
“People are happy we’re here,” said Dr. Alexandra Suslow-Geditz.
Teresa Champion, APRN, noting a need for this type of service, said, “We came at the right time.”
The 1,000-square-foot facility opened in early September.
These two health providers offer a wide range of services, like taking swabs for COVID testing and getting the results back from a lab between 24 and 48 hours. COVID vaccines are administered just down the block at Blake’s Pharmacy.
“We will be testing for flu,” Suslow-Geditz said. “We can heal cuts, small burns. We do stitches.”
They can perform school physicals, pre-operative physicals, green card physicals and more.
For people who have a computer and a camera, they can perform telemedicine in the home.
Other services are also available like breast examinations and colorectal screenings, as well as doing the initial assessment on fractures. They can order x-rays to be taken through a mobile unit and are exploring a partnership with such a unit, according to Champion.
New equipment is coming soon allowing them to do more in-house lab work there, said Suslow-Geditz.
“We’ve been slowly building a clientele,” Champion said. “Most are walk-ins at this point.”
“I like the fact they can make an appointment or just walk in,” Suslow-Geditz said.
Health insurance is not accepted with in-patient visits, which are just $40 per visit and less expensive than many insurance deductibles, she said.
Lab and x-ray work can be billed through the patient’s insurance, she added.
“I want patients to be in control of their own health care and I will work as an advocate for them,” Champion said.