Louisville Medical Center offers many inexpensive services

LOUISVILLE – One might say it’s just what the doctor ordered on what the community of Louisville needs.

It’s the Louisville Medical Center, now open at 227 S. Main St., and local folks are feeling good about it.

“People are happy we’re here,” said Dr. Alexandra Suslow-Geditz.

Teresa Champion, APRN, noting a need for this type of service, said, “We came at the right time.”

The 1,000-square-foot facility opened in early September.

These two health providers offer a wide range of services, like taking swabs for COVID testing and getting the results back from a lab between 24 and 48 hours. COVID vaccines are administered just down the block at Blake’s Pharmacy.

“We will be testing for flu,” Suslow-Geditz said. “We can heal cuts, small burns. We do stitches.”

They can perform school physicals, pre-operative physicals, green card physicals and more.

For people who have a computer and a camera, they can perform telemedicine in the home.