PERU – Julia Zurek has focused her attention on being a healthy person in physical, emotional, mental and spiritual areas.
Her work ethic and dedication to the subject of kinesiology helped her earn a major health award from a state organization.
The Society of Health and Physical Educators Nebraska (SHAPE NE) honored Zurek with the SHAPE NE Kinesiology Major of the Year honor. The Louisville High School graduate earned the prestigious award for her work in kinesiology and science classes at Peru State College. She received the honor at a recent conference in Lincoln.
Zurek said she was thrilled to be recognized for her academic and community achievements. She received a framed plaque during an awards ceremony at the conference.
“I was very excited to be named kinesiology major of the year,” Zurek said. “It encouraged me to know that my hard work in school didn’t go unnoticed. At times school can be overwhelming but in the end you just have to give your best every day and great opportunities will come from that.”
Dr. Frank Lynott, assistant professor of health, physical education and recreation at Peru State, said Zurek and fellow student Hannah Sexton were leaders in their classes. Sexton received the SHAPE NE Physical Education Major of the Year honor at the state conference.
“These students not only represented Peru State College well, but due to their dedication and commitment to their fields of study will continue to be assets to the fields of education and kinesiology,” Lynott said.
Kinesiology is the study of physical activity and human movement across a wide range of disciplines. Students learn about the need for movement in daily life to promote both physical and mental health. They focus on ways that exercise affects the body and how it can help prevent injuries.
Career fields for kinesiology majors include physical therapy, athletic training, recreational therapy, dietetics, coaching, pharmacy, medicine, biomechanics, sport psychology, exercise physiology and community fitness instruction.
Zurek said she has enjoyed learning about science-related subjects for many years. She was a National Honor Society student at Louisville and participated in both volleyball and track and field. She has taken many kinesiology classes at Peru State and has earned awards as a member of the school’s cross country program.
“I am interested in kinesiology because the human body is amazing and has always interested me,” Zurek said. “I want to better understand how it all works. I have always loved physical activity and being active and my goal is to help others be healthy!”
Zurek said she would like to pursue a career path in a health-related field after graduating from Peru State. One option is becoming a physical therapist and helping residents maintain and improve their health. A second option is becoming a community fitness instructor and providing people a way to stay healthy through fun classes.
Zurek said her faith has played a key role in her overall health. She has participated in both Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Christian Student Fellowship organizations at Peru State and has been on the CSF leadership team.
“I have made so many amazing relationships through CSF,” Zurek said. “FCA is newer to Peru but has also been fun to work with. I think being a part of FCA helped me stay grounded in my faith while running cross country at Peru. It is easier to run when you are running for God and not yourself.”
Zurek has been involved in the community service club Rotaract and is a resident assistant at the college. She has maintained a leadership position in the PSC Honors Program, which has allowed her to help underclassmen in both academic and community settings. She has helped organize community fund-raisers through the Phi Epsilon Kappa group and has been involved in the Peru Association of Student-Athletes.
Zurek said she is looking forward to helping many people with her health knowledge in the coming years.
“Overall I have been very involved at Peru and that has given me so many memories and opportunities!” Zurek said. “I love Peru but I am excited to see what the future holds for me.”