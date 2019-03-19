LOUISVILLE – Areas around Louisville were not spared from nature’s wrath as rising waters from the nearby Platte River forced the closure of the Louisville State Recreation Area for the foreseeable future.
The waters at that park created what seemed to be one big lake out of the numerous smaller lakes there, as Louisville spokeswoman Cheryl Gaston described it.
A state parks spokesman said last Friday it’s too early to assess any damage costs to the park. However, one popular attraction, a floating playground, has been in dry storage since it closed down last summer, said Bob Bergholz. Other items have been moved as far away from water as possible to minimize any damage, he added.
“We’ve been proactive in protection of our resources,” Bergholz said.
As with other parts of Cass County, Louisville was in a flood warning from Friday morning through the weekend as water began overflowing the Missouri and Platte rivers at historic levels. The Platte River at Louisville reached a record height of 13.75 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
North of Nebraska Highway 50 saw flooding that flowed near a mobile home area, though the residents had evacuated by then.
Fortunately, Highway 50 stayed open during the flooding. It was the only route motorists could take to and from the Omaha area.