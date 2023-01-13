Louisville Public Library receives state recognition

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Library has created successful learning storylines for people in town with a large selection of books, magazines and literary items.

Local officials learned Thursday that the next chapter of the library’s own story will last for at least five more years.

The Nebraska Library Commission announced that Louisville Public Library has been re-accredited through Dec. 31, 2027. The agency re-accredited 29 libraries across the state and provided accreditation to libraries in Stapleton and Sterling for the first time.

Louisville Librarian Michelle Daniels said she was thrilled to receive the official re-accreditation notice. In addition to being a source of pride for individual libraries and communities, accreditation helps libraries receive state grants for many programs and items.

“I love that they extended it for five years,” Daniels said. “We get state aid for being accredited, and it’s really nice to have something to show that your library is qualified to help people. It shows that your library is serving the public properly and is offering the most services for your patrons’ needs. It’s why they encourage libraries to go through the accreditation process.”

Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter said she was happy to see the latest recipients of the state’s Public Library Accreditation (PLA) program. State officials placed the process on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. They re-started it in 2022 for libraries in all corners of Nebraska.

“We are dedicated to helping Nebraska libraries meet Nebraskans’ information needs, opening up the world of information for citizens of all ages,” Porter said. “The Library Commission continues to work in partnership with Nebraska libraries and the regional library systems, using the Public Library Accreditation program to help public libraries grow and develop.”

Louisville Public Library remained accredited through the pandemic and provided curbside services to patrons. Daniels said the library received $695 in grants last year for being an accredited facility. She is currently working on four additional grant proposals for the library for 2023.

The library is currently open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday. It is also open for special events at different dates throughout the year.

Daniels said the library is making plans for several major events in 2023. The facility will host a Dr. Seuss birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 25, and will continue to hold crafting sessions for students every Saturday morning. The annual summer reading program will begin in June.

“I think we’re doing some really good things here,” Daniels said. “We’re offering a lot of different programs and services to people. We’re working on getting more grants, which will help a lot, and we’re working on improving the library every day. I’m really proud of what we have to offer here.”