Louisville receives large donation for security upgrades

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Schools will feature a wide range of security upgrades throughout the next 90 days.

School officials received a grant Thursday that will help them pay some of the cost of the new equipment and features.

Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber and Louisville Board of Education President John Winkler accepted a $25,000 check from Ash Grove Facilities Manager John Dale at the high school. School board members approved a total security package of $218,000 at Monday night’s meeting, and the Ash Grove check will provide a head start on the purchase payment.

Dale said Ash Grove representatives were pleased to help the school district with the project.

“The school is an important place for us,” Dale said. “A lot of current employees at our plant have kids who go to school here, and the district is a place that is raising a lot of our future employees. We want to support this school as much as we can because of that.”

“They’ve been a huge partner for the school district with a lot of projects over the years, and we greatly appreciate that,” Winkler said. “Anything we’ve asked them to do, they’ve been willing to help. It’s really nice having a partner like that in town.”

Winkler said administrators and school board members have been focused on enhancing security systems on the LPS campus. The new package will include items for both indoor and outdoor use.

The district will be installing vaping sensors in all bathrooms as part of the project. The sensors will monitor air quality in bathrooms for any unusual compounds that are emitted from vaping devices. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices emit aerosol vapors when they are used. The sensors will alert administrators if any of these chemicals or vapors are present.

New sensors will be attached to every exterior door in the building. These will notify administrators and other school officials with text messages if an outside door has been propped open. It will notify them of the location of the propped door and when it was left open.

New security camera systems will also be installed at many indoor and outdoor spots on campus. Winkler said the cameras will have a wider coverage area than the current equipment, and they will also have higher-quality resolution and distance capabilities.

“They’re something that will help both with security in a general sense and any potential vandalism,” Winkler said. “This will hopefully cut down on any acts of vandalism that might happen on school grounds.”

Farber said he spoke to Dale about the project and learned about grant possibilities through Ash Grove. He filled out an application form and submitted it to Ash Grove for consideration. The company quickly approved the $25,000 gift.

“They helped a tremendous amount,” Farber said. “$25,000 is a lot of money, so we’re very grateful to them for helping us with the safety and security of our district.”

Farber said the district will try to have all of the new equipment installed within the next 90 days. School officials have already been in contact with vendors of the different items. Farber said the vendors have been helpful with all logistical and technological matters.

Winkler said school officials believe the security upgrades will act as a deterrent for unhealthy, illegal or criminal behavior anywhere on campus. He felt that would be beneficial for everyone in the school and community.

“You can’t stop 100 percent of things from happening, but hopefully this will deter people from trying to do harmful things,” Winkler said. “It’s something that will hopefully provide some peace of mind for everyone. Our number-one goal as a school board is the safety and security of our students, staff and community members who are on our campus. This is something that will help us achieve that.”