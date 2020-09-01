Louisville resident enters State Fair tree decorating contest

LOUISVILLE – Louisville resident Nancy McManis has decorated her front yard tree into a Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds.
That’s the theme for her entry in a new contest called “Bomb a Tree,” sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair.
It’s a contest that encouraged statewide residents to decorate their tree with yarn or craft items in good taste and having a family-friendly theme.
The artistic term is “yarn bombing.”
When completed, the participants were asked to take photos of their artwork and send them into fair officials for judging.
McManis recently sent in her photos before last Monday’s deadline.
She should know by the end of the month on how her project fared.
According to McManis, her tree started as a lovely flowering crab, perfect for bird feeders and bird houses year round.
“When we lost our bird sanctuary, we decided not to cut it down totally, but trim it up and continue to attract birds to our yard,” she said. “I planted a honeysuckle vine at the base which is now blooming in its third year and attracting hummingbirds as well.”
In decorating her tree for the contest, McManis wrapped the limbs with colorful mesh and topped them off with painted Styrofoam balls and tucked birdhouses and bird feeders throughout, she said.
“My tree is unique because I adorned the top instead of decorating the bottom,” she said.
The Nebraska State Fair is running through Labor Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!