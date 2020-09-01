Louisville resident enters State Fair tree decorating contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville resident Nancy McManis has decorated her front yard tree into a Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds.

That’s the theme for her entry in a new contest called “Bomb a Tree,” sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair.

It’s a contest that encouraged statewide residents to decorate their tree with yarn or craft items in good taste and having a family-friendly theme.

The artistic term is “yarn bombing.”

When completed, the participants were asked to take photos of their artwork and send them into fair officials for judging.

McManis recently sent in her photos before last Monday’s deadline.

She should know by the end of the month on how her project fared.

According to McManis, her tree started as a lovely flowering crab, perfect for bird feeders and bird houses year round.

“When we lost our bird sanctuary, we decided not to cut it down totally, but trim it up and continue to attract birds to our yard,” she said. “I planted a honeysuckle vine at the base which is now blooming in its third year and attracting hummingbirds as well.”