LOUISVILLE – Thank you!
That phrase of appreciation has been said to Lindy Schmidt frequently over the past few weeks.
That’s because she made a commitment to downtown Louisville by renovating and reopening a longtime grocery store that had been vacant for a time.
“The response has been excellent,” Schmidt said this past Monday. “So many people have said, `Thank you for opening the store. It’s beautiful.’”
The Market, as her store is called, is a full-service grocery store meaning it offers produce, dairy, frozen foods, canned goods and, of course, meats with on-site cutters.
Schmidt opened her store Dec. 17, at the same location, 205 Main St., where Jeff Power had run his store for many years before retiring last summer.
The store was completely renovated within a month’s time for her opening, Schmidt said.
“It is different,” she said.
Customers were already in line prior to the 8 a.m. grand opening time on Dec. 17, Schmidt said.
“We needed to have a grocery store in town,” she said. “Everybody is pleased a store is open again.”
Schmidt has also hired employees from within the community, and the new activity there should certainly help adjacent businesses, she said.
“All of the other businesses are very supportive,” Schmidt said. “They are very pleased.”
They might also be pleased to know that in the coming weeks Schmidt plans to begin offering rotisserie chicken from an in-store oven.
Mayor Roger Behrns said of this new business, “A grocery store is important for a small town.”
The Market is open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.