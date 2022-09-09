Louisville residents enjoy Homecoming parade

LOUISVILLE – Everyone from kindergarten students to senior citizens wore bright smiles Friday afternoon as Louisville held its annual Homecoming parade.

Students in grades K-12 walked to downtown Louisville to take part in the 2 p.m. event. A large number of elementary students sat on curbs on each side of Main Street to watch the parade, which was one of the highlights of Homecoming Week.

Scores of Louisville students in middle and high school represented different activities in the parade. These included sports, music, clubs and organizations. Many of them wore 1960s and 1970s clothes as part of Friday’s dress-up day for the week.

All ten members of this year’s Homecoming Court rode in cars down the street. Queen candidates include Sagan Leach, Piper Meisinger, Emma Heinold, Mira Fosmer and Marissa Haynes. King candidates include Everett Jones, Dametre Moxey, Chase Savage, Kole Albert and Lucas Hrabik.

The annual Homecoming coronation ceremony will take place after tonight’s football game on the track. Louisville will host DC West in the 7 p.m. game. The Homecoming dance is scheduled to run from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.