LOUISVILLE – Louisville Board of Education members accepted resignations from two veteran administrators at their April 8 regular meeting.
Board members approved the resignation of Louisville Activities Director Rob Geise by a 6-0 vote. Ashley Christiansen, Kara Habrock, Andy Mixan, Cindy Osterloh, Jon Simon and John Winkler all voted for the motion.
Geise has been a teacher at Louisville Public Schools for the past 22 years and has held both coaching and administrator roles. He currently oversees an activities department that includes nine sports programs, instrumental and vocal music, speech, play production and journalism.
Geise will leave Louisville to become the new principal at Conestoga Junior/Senior High School. He will take the reins from current principal David Friedli, who has led Conestoga since August 2009.
Board members made a motion to approve the hiring of Clint Little for Geise’s position. Little will spend 75 percent of his time as activities director and 25 percent as a classroom teacher at Louisville.
Little has worked the past ten years as a middle school math teacher at Overton Public Schools. He has spent the past six seasons as Overton’s activities director and has coached multiple sports at the school. He was head boys basketball coach this past season and has also helped with the school’s football and golf programs.
Louisville board members later accepted the resignation of Louisville Elementary Principal Cory Holl by a 5-1 vote. Christiansen, Habrock, Mixan, Osterloh and Simon voted yes on the motion and Winkler voted no.
Holl has accepted a job as principal of La Vista West Elementary School. Papillion-La Vista Community School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Rikli introduced Holl to P-LV board members at their April 8 meeting.
Holl has served as principal at Louisville Elementary School since 1998. He currently oversees a school that has 320 students. He has been involved in many school and community groups at Louisville and helped the district purchase new playground equipment this past year.
Louisville board members also announced they will hold several community engagement discussions at the school over the next two weeks. The meetings will take place at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2.
The meetings will be open to all community members. Discussion points for all four meetings will be on the topics of student growth, facility needs and academics.