Louisville School Board candidates discuss issues, goals

With this experience I have gained an exceptional ability to work with and have unmatched personal access to various local, state and federal agencies, departments, and elected/appointed officials who can be of great benefit to LPS and its students.

I have served as the treasurer of the district for the last four years and in that time the District has reduced its property tax mill levy or kept it static every single year.

In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Louisville students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?

Christiansen: Our district’s biggest challenges right now are growth and safety. We have been working with the community for the last four years to develop a plan to address the community's rapid growth and the additional space needed in our school. To ensure the safety of our children during this pandemic, new teachers were hired to reduce class sizes and we have been diligent in providing the supplies necessary to clean and disinfect. I look forward to tackling these and other challenges in the future!