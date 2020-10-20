Louisville School Board candidates discuss issues, goals

LOUISVILLE – The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
John Winkler and Ashley Christiansen are among four candidates seeking three seats on the Louisville Public Schools Board of Education.
We asked these candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Louisville Public Schools Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?
Christiansen: I have served on the LPS Board of Education for the last four years. I do not enter into this position with my own agenda. I will continue to put the needs of the kids before personal interests. Our kids are the future of this community and they deserve the best start we can give them.
Winkler: I am seeking re-election to the Louisville Board of Education to continue efforts to improve District efficiency, improve educational outcomes for all students, improve and expand vocational and job training education and programs and to further enhance student and school safety.
I have served in multiple publicly elected and appointed offices as a Village of Cedar Creek Trustee, Louisville Board of Education member, Plattsmouth City Administrator and currently as the General Manager of the Papio Missouri River NRD. I possess over two decades of experience conservatively managing tens of millions of dollars in public budgets, as well as, managing the operations of multi-million dollar public entities.
With this experience I have gained an exceptional ability to work with and have unmatched personal access to various local, state and federal agencies, departments, and elected/appointed officials who can be of great benefit to LPS and its students.
I have served as the treasurer of the district for the last four years and in that time the District has reduced its property tax mill levy or kept it static every single year.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Louisville students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?
Christiansen: Our district’s biggest challenges right now are growth and safety. We have been working with the community for the last four years to develop a plan to address the community's rapid growth and the additional space needed in our school. To ensure the safety of our children during this pandemic, new teachers were hired to reduce class sizes and we have been diligent in providing the supplies necessary to clean and disinfect. I look forward to tackling these and other challenges in the future!
Winkler: Cass County is one of the fastest growing counties in Nebraska and our District is poised to see growth in enrollment, consequently, the District needs to be prepared to proactively manage that growth financially and without sacrificing our children's quality of education. Our success is not always measured by graduation rates and the scores on standardized tests but what type of people our students become after they graduate and how they view their success or lack thereof after graduation.
In addition, I would like to continue to access state, federal, foundation and private funding to assist financing school programs and projects; explore opportunities to adequately reward teachers and staff; ensure students learn real life skills such as personal finance, applying for a loan, college or a job, and basic automotive maintenance; continue to build a culture of excellence and pride at LPS and the community; improve community access to the school and its facilities; a 99-100 percent graduation rate and ensure that all students grow to their maximum potential to become productive citizens.
Ashley Christiansen is a LPS elementary paraprofessional. She is co-leader for Girl Scout Troop 20564 (2016-Present).
John Winkler is the general manager of the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District.
