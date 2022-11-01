Louisville school board candidates express views

Andy Mixan

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

I’ve had the privilege to serve on the board these past four years. It remains a crucial time for our school district as our community experiences rapid, unprecedented growth. We need leadership on the board with the personal and professional experience to manage this growth responsibly in our citizens and students’ best interests.

The Louisville community is my home. My wife and I are both proud LHS alums. My three children will all receive their education in our school district. I am seeking another term on the school board because I’m invested in making the Louisville School District and our community the best that it can be.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

The first issue facing the district is the growth of the Louisville community, and its effect on the school system. A strong, progressive school system is the foundation to a robust and growing community. As a board, we must possess the foresight to plan for this growth. During my four years on the board, I have been a key part of working to develop a solution to this challenge that meets our school district needs and is embraced by the community.

The second main issue I see facing the school district is safety. Our district has taken great steps in its preparedness for common injury and in planning for the unthinkable.

Our board recently approved the contract of a Special Resource Officer (SRO) as a collaboration with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The most important duty that the district is tasked with every day is the safe return of its students to their parents or guardians. I will continue to lead with this in mind and make decisions that are in step with this crucial responsibility.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

Yes, I believe that there are ways for school districts to offer quality education and opportunities to students and reduce expenses, but it is very challenging given the current system for funding public schools in the State of Nebraska.

One example of reducing expenses is by engaging in a coop agreement with another school district to provide educational and athletic opportunities, while sharing the cost between two or more districts. Another example of this is to apply for grants for additional funding sources. On average, the Louisville School District has received around $250,000 per year the past few years from awarded grants. These funds have reduced the amount of funding that is levied from taxpayers.

Reducing expenses without compromising quality education and opportunities is even more challenging in a district that is experiencing rapid growth. When it’s not feasible to reduce expenses, it is important to only levy taxes for what the school district needs and try to take a fiscally responsible approach with the tax dollars that are spent by the district.

Daniel Witte

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

I am running for the Louisville School Board to continue to try to make positive impacts and decisions for the students at Louisville Public Schools and the district shareholders.

I have served on the school board since February 2022 and since that time I have been a part of several initiatives to begin to improve our school district for all shareholders. These include staff surveys, new committees to improve communication and goals, and improved shareholder communications and avenues for open dialogue about our school district.

I would love to continue working on these processes and providing a service as a board member to work to make a positive difference for our district.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

I believe a lot of our issues are being caused by one item, growth. We are seeing our student numbers increasing. We are seeing our staff numbers increasing. We are seeing our district population increasing. All of these are causing strains on the physical space, and the mental and emotional hurdles that are popping up by this growth.

Communication becomes harder and more important as we grow to keep everyone informed and on the same page. Changes in staff bring issues that must be addressed correctly for the benefit and wellbeing of our students. Building, facility, and physical access to the campus, organizations, and other groups become tougher to navigate. I believe these are beginning to be addressed with the survey and district committees I mentioned above.

I do not have all the answers, but I have the desire to gather all the facts, communicate with all parties, and work to find a solution that serves the greater good of our students and shareholders.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

There are always multiple ways to look at a problem. Financially, there are options for grants and private funds to help ease financial burdens on the district. Budget items must be reviewed each year to ensure that we are being fiscally responsible while providing our students with what they need to grow and become productive young adults after they graduate.

I think it is important that we explore all our options, research and discuss with other school districts on what works for them, and never close the door on any opportunity to improve our school’s financial situation and our students’ access to resources that meets their needs.

Janice Armburst

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

I am running for school board because as a certified teacher, I feel that the school board needs someone who understands what the wants and needs of teachers and students are.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Our school building is overcrowded. We need to help our teachers and students by getting them more space to be able to teach and learn to meet higher expectations. Louisville School District does a great job with special education students, but does not provide higher ability students with anything and because of this, students are bored and behavior problems are rising.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

Everything is costing more in our world now. Louisville School District should be the number one priority in our community. It is what our town is built around. My family moved here three years ago because we heard it was a great district, but as an educator and parent of a high ability learner, I wonder if we made a good choice by moving to Louisville. I believe there are some staffing issues that could be addressed to keep some of the cost at bay and still provide quality education to our students.

Jackie Heard

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

I have always wanted to be an active participant in the school district. At this point in my life, I have the time and energy to dig into the challenges and issues facing the district.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

From my perspective, two main issues are quality teacher retention and overall staff morale. There have been strides made by the current board to address these two issues, but I would like to continue to research what else can be done to ensure our staff feels supported, heard, and wants to continue their time within the district

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

I do think there are areas that could be evaluated to reduce spending. I would want to evaluate the current positions and ensure all were relevant and necessary as well as evaluate spending on activities and athletics to understand if we are being smart with how we spend the district's money.

Sara Quam

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

I am an active member of the Louisville community, parent to five children in the school district, a business professional, and a lifelong learner. I feel my experience would bring a multitude of assets to the board.

Most recently, I have served two terms as president of the Homeowner's Association for the Raven's Nest community in Louisville. During this time, I saw the community through major renovations and additions, including the installation of a million dollar+ water system, the addition of more than 10 homes, road resurfacing, and ongoing maintenance to our community as a whole. I understand the intimacies of how a board works. I feel confident that knowledge will transfer to the board of education.

In my professional career, as procurement director for Scooter's Coffee, I manage spend and suppliers across four distribution centers and 500+ retail locations nationwide. I have a thorough understanding and appreciation of immediacy, as well as the importance of building solid, long term business relationships.

I am a parent of five children ranging from a junior in high school to a first grader. As a parent of children who have very different skill sets, I have concern two of my children aren't being challenged enough. I want them to be prepared for the demands of higher education.

On the other hand, two of my other children need intervention and I am incredibly grateful for the level of instruction they are receiving. I truly understand the importance of providing an education which promotes and instills academic excellence at all levels.

Our family is here for the long haul, and I only want the very best for not only our children, but the hundreds of other children in our district. This means finding ways to challenge all students and continue to help those that need a little extra support

Finally, I am the daughter of a former board member. I have a very intimate understanding of the challenges (both large and small) that can face a board of education.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Our main issue is growth and preparing our building, teachers and staff for the upcoming growth. I’m sure another bond will be needed and we must approach the next one differently so everyone who wants to participate can, everyone feels heard and the community is educated on the ask.

Our next biggest issue is being able to offer all students the education they need. This goes beyond special education. Is Louisville able to offer gifted and talented students the opportunities they need? Are we able to prepare future welders or farmers? All of our programs should be looked at and as a Board we should constantly be challenging ourselves and our schools to offer more.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

Yes! I would explore all areas - grants, local co-op programs with other schools, as well as community involvement. Working on a neighborhood homeowners’ association, as well as being a professional in supply chain has taught me to be creative and never be afraid to ask.

Micah Kohles

Why are you running for the Louisville School Board?

My why is very simple…the LPS School District is not currently providing our students and staff with what they need, and our community deserves better. I want to partner with other stakeholders to drive a positive change in the school’s culture and help ensure students and staff are provided a safe, healthy learning environment, that students are challenged academically to be their best, that they are provided with a diversity of extracurricular opportunities, and ultimately have a public education that allows them to be successful young adults in college or the work force in their chosen career.

I have a broad-based educational background, including a master’s degree in public administration, over 20 years of experience owning and operating businesses, and serving on numerous boards.

If selected to join the board, my primary goal is to partner with all board members to make the best possible decisions for our school district. This will be accomplished by:

• Working diligently to create a shared vision and goal for the school district that includes specific measurables and accountabilities to students, staff and administration that drive our district to achieve higher academic standards.

• Listening and engaging our school community including parents, key stakeholders/businesses and those not directly connected to the school

• Driving well-rounded and objective decisions by ensuring due diligence and analytical assessments associated to difficult district decisions, such as academic standards, expansion, discipline, safety, financial goals, etc.

• Challenging the status quo and not shying from asking tough questions and facilitating difficult conversations.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

First and foremost is culture. The culture of LPS schools does not appear to be one based on trust, respect and a team-oriented approach to education. This starts at the top and this lack of leadership is a key contributor to our high teacher turnover, overall low morale and lack of strategic alignment to the future of our district.

Directly associated to this is an urgent focus on the quality of education. In recent years, Louisville has ranked last academically in our conference, which is unacceptable.

As a school board member, I will drive for an external review of our current programs associated to teacher development and mentorship, engagement, as well as academic standards and expectations. This evaluation would then drive discussions and a strategic plan development, which would be shared with the district as a whole to ensure transparency to expectations, timeline and progress.

Another primary issue is lack of parent and student engagement. Overall student engagement in both the arts and athletic programs is not where it could and should be.

Our goal as a district should be to offer as much program and activity diversity as financially feasible. I would suggest we meet with and survey the students to better understand their program/activity interests and work to align what we offer to them. In my opinion we currently have a propensity as a district to add activities based on a small, but vocal, number of interested parties.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

There are a multitude of options for the district to explore. The key is that we cannot comprise the quality of education nor the number of appropriate opportunities afforded our students. A few options:

I am a strong believer in leveraging partnerships both between other school districts, as well as other nonprofit/government programs and even for-profit companies. I feel we need to be more proactive in engaging known and unknown potential partners as we explore adding different art/athletic programs, as well as other activities.

School calendar. Other districts have successfully engaged in non-typical approaches to the standard school week. This could include a four-day school week or other hybrid-type options. I would direct our admin. team to complete an exploration of all feasible options, including financial impact, student teacher experience, facility utilization factors, academic performance, etc.

Facilities utilization assessment. What are the true needs of our current and future district and are we operating as effectively and efficiently as a district as feasible. Our current facility does not provide the quality of space our students and teachers deserve. What does this mean and what are all options we could consider to address this issue? We must have concrete objectively driven data from which those determinations can be made. I would work to validate currently available data and insure we are truly and accurately representing the district needs before supporting a bond issue.