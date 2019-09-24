LOUISVILLE – Requests from the public two years ago concerning a school bond have now been met, according to the Louisville superintendent of schools.
“We concentrated funds on paying off that debt,” said Andrew Farber. “We were able to pay off that bond two years early.”
That’s one aspect of a fiscal year 2019/20 operating budget recently approved by the Louisville School Board that will continue to meet the needs of the students, while reducing costs for the taxpayers, Farber said.
What’s more, the board approved the refinancing of another bond that hopefully will save $100,000 over six years, while paying it off in 2026, instead of a year later, he added.
On paper, the budget totals $19.2 million, though in reality it’s more like $14 million with the extra $5.2 million referring to that bond the board is seeking to refinance, Farber said.
The entire budget goes into the academic process of Louisville Public Schools, he said.
“Everything we spend goes to benefit the students,” Farber said.
Paying off that other bond, a $600,000 bond passed in 2011 for handicapped accessibility, was a factor in reducing this year’s property tax mill levy by 1 cent to $1.16 per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.17, Farber said.
This action came about from a series of what Farber termed community “engagements” two years back in which the public requested the bond be paid off early. School board members agreed and came up with a plan that kept the school’s building fund “modest” and placing more money into that debt fund, according to Farber.
“We kept that promise,” he said.
The drop in the mill levy has occurred in recent years, according to Farber.
“We dropped the levy 3 cents over five years,” he said.
John Winkler, treasurer of the Louisville Board of Education, was also pleased with this year’s budget.
“I am extremely satisfied that we could lower our property tax mill levy and save taxpayer funds by refinancing one bond and paying off another entirely,” Winkler said. “Our philosophy is we only take what we need to educate our students and to provide a safe learning environment for students, teachers and the community.”