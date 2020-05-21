Louisville school patrons to vote on bond issue

Architects said a third option – construction of a new elementary school, vocational technology classrooms and renovations of the existing building – would provide Louisville with at least 16-18 years of room to grow. The cost estimate for the plan is $30 million, but board members said they are hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and competitive bids.

“I have done a lot of soul searching on this, and no matter how I adjust the costs to meet our problem and needs I can’t get a better number significantly less than what we are proposing,” Winkler said. “We can get to any total number, if it’s $25 million, $10 million or $15 million, but what are we sacrificing to get there?

“From the input and conversations we have had we don’t want to shortchange vocational education, or cram more kids into the lunchroom so they now have 15 minutes to eat, or reduce the new addition to the point that the district will be back in the same predicament in five to ten years and begging for more money.

“The professionals we hired to assist us have advised us for what we want and need this is the best plan of action. We hope to spend less, and the bid environment will hopefully enable us to save money. Do we want to spend several million dollars on portables and call it good?”