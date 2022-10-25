Louisville school reopens after illnesses cause closure

LOUISVILLE – School was back in session in Louisville on Monday after an illness canceled all classes last Thursday, said Superintendent Andrew Farber.

“Everybody is back,” Farber said on Monday morning. “Today, we have no reported illnesses. We’re fully staffed.”

The last reported illness occurred on Friday morning, he said. Friday was a pre-arranged day off for the schools.

Apparently, the illness affected staff more than the students, according to Farber.

The illness started taking effect on Wednesday and by day’s end, nearly 40 percent of the staff had become ill, though just under 4 percent of the students were affected, Farber said.

The decision was made to cancel Thursday’s classes, he said.

“We did not have enough staff to have a functional academic environment,” said Farber, adding that the school district was working closely with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on the matter.

All those who got sick had flu-like symptoms with gastrointestinal issues, Farber said, adding these were not COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday through Friday morning, school maintenance crews went through a “deep cleaning protocol,” cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the school building that houses all elementary and high school classrooms, Farber said.

“I think it made a difference,” he said.

Also on Monday, Moises Morales, local health department spokeswoman, said, “There are currently no new updates regarding the illness. We are working closely with Louisville Public Schools to keep students, staff, and the community healthy.”

With the arrival of colder weather and indoor activities bringing people in closer contact with each other, the department urges daily steps in stopping germs, Morales said.

“This is practicing good hand washing, covering your coughs and sneezes, closely monitoring your health, and staying home if you’re feeling sick,” she said.