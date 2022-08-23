Louisville schools to include safety measures in budget

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Schools officials announced Tuesday morning that they will be including several safety-based initiatives in the 2022-23 budget.

Louisville Board of Education President John Winkler said the district will be allocating more than $100,000 to upgrade and expand its security camera system across the campus. The district will also likely have a school resource officer in the building within the next six weeks.

Winkler said school board members felt safety issues were one of the district’s top priorities.

“We are undertaking these strong and proactive safety and security initiatives to provide as safe and as secure of a learning environment as we possibly can,” Winkler said. “No teacher, student or parent should have to go to school in fear. Unfortunately that is a current reality in the world we live in.

“Consequently, it is incumbent upon local school boards to engage with local, state and federal partners to provide safety and security.”

Winkler said school board members will be spending more than $100,000 in this year’s budget to expand the security camera system. Security cameras will be upgraded and placed throughout the entire K-12 school building and at various outdoor spots on campus.

“The cost of the upgraded camera system will be partially offset by private foundation grant funds, possibly up to 65-percent private funding,” Winkler said.

Winkler said the district is currently working with Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Louisville to secure a full-time school resource officer (SRO). The SRO would be based in the school building and would have a goal of creating a safe environment that encourages students to establish trust and confidence with adults.

Students would be able to speak with the officer and report any problems they may be seeing in school hallways, classrooms or locker rooms. These issues could include bullying, demeaning language, unsettling behavior or drug/alcohol abuse.

“It is anticipated that the SRO will be actively working in the school by Oct. 1 of this year,” Winkler said.

Louisville would be the second Cass County school district to hire a SRO. Plattsmouth Community Schools has employed a SRO since 2014. CCSO deputies handled duties in the district from 2014-21. Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted in July 2021 to hire Plattsmouth Police Department for the SRO role.

Winkler said Louisville is also actively recruiting volunteers for a new Watch D.O.G.S. program that will begin this school year. Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) programs have been implemented in many school districts across the country. The initiative encourages fathers, grandfathers, uncles and other father figures to volunteer at least one day at their child’s school.

One goal of the Watch D.O.G.S. program is to provide positive male role models for children. They can demonstrate the importance of academics, self-esteem and social behavior to students who look up to them. A second goal is to provide an additional deterrent to bullying during the school day.

More than 6,800 schools in the United States have started Watch D.O.G.S. programs since 1998. A startup kit for the program costs $500.

Louisville students began the 2022-23 year on Aug. 17. There will be 43 days in the first quarter, 42 in the second quarter, 45 in the third quarter and 48 in the fourth quarter for a total of 178 days of classes.