Louisville senior secures prestigious state position

LOUISVILLE – Louisville has been the home of one of the state’s strongest SkillsUSA chapters for many years.
A member of Louisville’s senior class will continue that mighty tradition this year in one of SkillsUSA Nebraska’s most prestigious positions.
Reiley Reed will serve as Nebraska SkillsUSA vice president during the 2020-21 academic session. Reed was elected to the leadership spot in late August. She will join teenagers from Thedford, Papillion-La Vista South, Seward and Hastings on the state officer team.
Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was excited to see Reed have a seat at the state leadership table. He said both she and other SkillsUSA students would gain a great deal from the opportunity.
“State officers set the tone for the state’s chapters,” Zweep said. “Reiley’s responsibilities as a state vice president include setting goals for the Nebraska SkillsUSA organization, organizing and conducting conferences throughout the state, working with other Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) within Nebraska, as well as being a representative to business and industry partners in Nebraska.
“Being a SkillsUSA Nebraska state vice president is an excellent way for Reiley to learn practical lessons in leadership and teamwork.”
Reed told fellow SkillsUSA students that she was looking forward to the chance to help the organization on a statewide basis.
“My goals for this year are to grow as a leader and help SkillsUSA thrive through these hard times,” Reed said. “I am so excited to be your elected representative.”
Thedford High School senior Rhiannon Painter will serve as state president of Nebraska SkillsUSA for the upcoming year. Papillion-La Vista South senior Taelynn Grady will be state secretary, Seward junior Ian Fiala will be state parliamentarian and Thedford senior Ariel Bryant will serve as state historian. Hastings senior Grace Ballou will be state treasurer and Seward junior Audrey Wang will be state reporter.
Reed will assist Painter at statewide meetings and will preside over meetings if Painter is absent. She will represent SkillsUSA at the Nebraska Legislature during the upcoming year, and she will work with other school chapters to encourage participation in SkillsUSA events.
Reed has been a member of the Louisville SkillsUSA chapter for three years. She has earned an academic achievement award for holding a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50. She has captured the SkillsUSA Distinguished Ambassador Award for attending all SkillsUSA Nebraska conferences during her career, and she has achieved Level I of the SkillsUSA professional development program.
Reed is the lead organizer of Red Cross blood drives at Louisville High School. She has also participated in speech, Quiz Bowl and one-act play for the Lions.
SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps students prepare for careers in trade, technical and skills service occupations. More than 345,000 students and advisors take part in SkillsUSA each year. Louisville is one of 19,000 local chapters spread across 52 state and territorial associations in the United States.
