Louisville senior secures prestigious state position

Reed told fellow SkillsUSA students that she was looking forward to the chance to help the organization on a statewide basis.

“My goals for this year are to grow as a leader and help SkillsUSA thrive through these hard times,” Reed said. “I am so excited to be your elected representative.”

Thedford High School senior Rhiannon Painter will serve as state president of Nebraska SkillsUSA for the upcoming year. Papillion-La Vista South senior Taelynn Grady will be state secretary, Seward junior Ian Fiala will be state parliamentarian and Thedford senior Ariel Bryant will serve as state historian. Hastings senior Grace Ballou will be state treasurer and Seward junior Audrey Wang will be state reporter.

Reed will assist Painter at statewide meetings and will preside over meetings if Painter is absent. She will represent SkillsUSA at the Nebraska Legislature during the upcoming year, and she will work with other school chapters to encourage participation in SkillsUSA events.