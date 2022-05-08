Louisville seniors celebrate 2022 graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE – Louisville seniors closed the book on their high school careers Saturday by penning positive words and actions at their graduation ceremony.

Forty-four students stepped on the commencement stage in front of hundreds of people in the high school gym. Forty-three members of the Class of 2022 and one foreign-exchange student accepted diplomas and certificates during the 75-minute ceremony.

Louisville Junior/Senior High School Principal Cameron Soester told students in his commencement message that he appreciated the thoughtfulness they had shown to each other throughout the school year. He listed several moments that stood out to him and said they represented the high level of character the Class of 2022 owned.

“This class is special in so many ways and has so many talents to share with the world,” Soester said. “Remember these moments and always remember that you have left a mark on our school.”

Allison Smith, Harrison Klein and Lea Kalkowski delivered commencement addresses to the crowd. All three Lions are National Honor Society members and have been involved in multiple activities during their time at Louisville.

Smith talked about a range of memories she had from the past 13 years. She said members of the senior class had grown in many ways because they had met challenges with determination and tenacity.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,” Smith said.

Klein used a quote from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as the basis for his speech. He told his classmates to embrace every step on their pathways in life.

“It isn’t just about the destination,” Klein said. “We need to cherish the journey too, because the destination might not be what we initially thought. The destination is not the only thing that matters, but taking in those special memories and moments along the journey is just as important.”

Klein also said it was critical to have good mentors and supporters. He said that type of encouragement would help everyone in the Class of 2022 embark on a successful journey.

“It is very important that we surround ourselves with people that push us to be our best and avoid others that may lead you astray,” Klein said. “In doing what we know is right, our journey will lead us in the right direction.”

Kalkowski based her speech on the board game “The Game of Life.” She said seniors had been able to make the first moves of their life games in 2022 by deciding what route they wanted to drive on after graduation. Some of the options included going to college, joining the workforce and enlisting in the Armed Forces.

“Now with our paths chosen, it’s time to take the next spin,” Kalkowski said. “Each new turn will give us new opportunities and new chances to make an impact on this world.”

Kalkowski told the crowd she and all of her classmates would be able to choose family and friends to bring with them in their cars on the roads of life. She said those people would provide helpful knowledge and assistance on their expeditions.

“It doesn’t matter what path you take, how much money you collect or what you encounter along the way, but rather the people that you let in your cars,” Kalkowski said. “Surround yourself with people that bring you laughter, joy and wisdom on the ride of your life. These people will see you at your best and at your worst, but the people you choose will bring out the best in you and help you achieve all you want in life.”

School officials acknowledged several students after the graduation speeches. Kalkowski was honored for being class valedictorian and organizing many Red Cross blood drives, and Klein was recognized for being class salutatorian. Hailey Teller received applause for her efforts in numerous local and state SkillsUSA activities, and Katie Hillabrand was honored for her decision to join the U.S. Navy.

One of the best moments of the day was not part of the scripted program. Each student was able to give roses to family and friends to honor them for their impact on their lives. One senior discovered he did not have any flowers under his chair when it came time for him to present them to his family.

Classmate Diana Geditz noticed his disappointment and offered him several extra flowers that had been placed under her chair. Both smiled at Geditz’s act of kindness.

Seniors ended the ceremony by walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Foreign-exchange student Alexandra Gill received applause as she picked up a certificate on stage as well. Students then tossed their mortarboards in the air before leaving the building to exchange hugs with others outside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.