LOUISVILLE – A cup of this, a little bit of that.
A group of residents at the Louisville Care Community spent an hour or so last Thursday mixing together various ingredients to make tasty treats to hungry families around the area.
The event was sponsored by the Omaha Against Hunger organization in which its president, Dan Jensen, brought the necessary ingredients for the residents.
“It’s a lot of fun and helps a lot of people in Nebraska,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to give back.”
Like an assembly line, five residents were on one side of a table, five on the other with each resident performing a certain duty in making Latin Rice.
“If you boil it in six cups of water, it makes a nice casserole or you can boil it in 10 cups of water to make soup,” Jensen said.
One of the residents poured a cup of rice into an empty small bag, while a second resident then followed with a cup of fortified soy. Powered seasoning and dried black beans were also added.
“There are six servings in every bag,” Jensen said.
After the ingredients were poured into each bag, other residents weighed it, sealed it and placed them together for packaging.
After about an hour, the residents filled 180 bags of Latin Rice providing more than 1,000 servings.
The bags were then placed into boxes to be taken to area food pantries. This included the Plattsmouth Bible Church, which handed out bags to needy families the following day.
The residents seemed to enjoy what they did in helping others.
“This is cool, I like this,” said Shirley Rose.
Virginia Knutson added, “I’m glad to do it.”
The event was an example of how the care facility has repeatedly received honors on its activities and daily operations.
In mid-October, the facility was among just eight in Nebraska to receive the Silver Level recognition by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). It received a similar award in July.
The national organization’s Quality Award Program spotlights health care providers across the country that have demonstrated dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in both long-term and post-acute settings. It began this program in 1996 with bronze, silver and gold levels.
The Louisville center earned a Bronze Level award in 2016, a prerequisite for earning Silver Level status.